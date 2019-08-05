Home Nation

Left parties stage demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Article 370 revocation

The protesters included senior left leaders Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, D Raja, Deepankar Bhattacharya among others.

Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Left parties staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar here slamming the Modi government's for scrapping Article 370.

The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The protesters staged a protest march on Parliament Street where they were stopped by the police.

An effigy of Modi government was torched by the protesters.

Brinda Karat said what happened with Jammu and Kashmir is not only an "abrogation" of democracy, it is also an attack on the Constitution of India.

Raja slammed BJP government at the Centre and alleged the country is under a "fascist regime.

