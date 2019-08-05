Cabinet meet on Monday, Home minister Amit Shah likely to brief on J-K

Manish Anand and Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet at the PM's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence at 9.30 AM on Monday amid heightened speculations over NDA government’s likely actions in J&K.

On Sunday Home Minister Amit Shah had convened a meeting of top security officials .The hour-long was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials and the situation in J&K is understood to have been discussed. Later, Shah also had another meeting with Additional Secretary Gyanesh Kumar, who is in charge of the Kashmir department in the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, there was no official word on the details discussed.

READ MORE | Sec 144 imposed in Srinagar; J-K leaders including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest

The cabinet meeting has been scheduled with just three days of the Budget session of Parliament remaining. BJP leaders, however, argued that the security build up is to “scorch remnants of terrorism in the Valley ahead of the Assembly polls.”

Cabinet meetings generally take place on Wednesdays, though there are instances when it has been called on other days to consider important issues. Shah is likely to brief the Cabinet about the J&K situation and measures taken to address challenges posed by Pakistan sponsored terrorism, sources said, while he and BJP working president J P Nadda are slated to visit Srinagar and Jammu soon.