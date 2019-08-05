Unnao rape survivor's accident: No link with Sengar, claims truck owner

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the second round of interrogation, Devender Kishore Pal, owner of the truck which collided with the car the Unnao rape survivor was travelling, pleaded ignorance claiming that he did not even know expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Pal reiterated that he had no connection with him at all. His brother Nandu Pal too denied having any link with Sengar.

Meanwhile, the condition of rape survivor remains grim while her lawyer is showing signs of improvement. Both are on life support.

The CBI had summoned Pal again in Lucknow on Sunday for further questioning. Later, Pal told the media that he had no connection with Sengar or any of his people and there was no conspiracy behind the accident. “I have no knowledge of the occupants of the car. What happened was just an accident. It was raining and the vehicle lost balance and hit the car. There is nothing more, “ he claimed.

Pal claimed the driver and cleaner were working with him for the past four months and two years.

Truck driver Ashish Pal and cleaner Mohan Srivas were also thoroughly grilled by the CBI in custodial remand. The probe team questioned their relatives and parents also separately to cross check their statements.

On Friday, the CBI formed an additional team to assist in the probe as it has seven days to conclude the investigation.

Meanwhile, the CBI grilled Sengar yet again in Sitapur jail for the second consecutive day.

Raids were conducted at the residence of Sengar, police station and the houses of his accomplices. The CBI even questioned kin of the rape survivor and her lawyer.

The CBI also raided Sengar’s establishments in Unnao city, Lucknow, Fatehpur and Banda. The probe team took away the CCTV footage of Sengar’s houses and office.

Two CBI teams reached the house of the truck owner, driver and conductor in Fatehpur and Banda, and questioned their kin.