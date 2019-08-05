Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor's accident: No link with Sengar, claims truck owner

Devender Kishore Pal reiterated that he had no connection with him at all.  His brother Nandu Pal too denied having any link with Sengar. 

Published: 05th August 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

A CBI team on their way to the house of the Unnao rape survivor on Sunday | pti

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In the second round of interrogation, Devender Kishore Pal, owner of the truck which collided with the car the Unnao rape survivor was travelling, pleaded ignorance claiming that he did not even know expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. 
Pal reiterated that he had no connection with him at all.  His brother Nandu Pal too denied having any link with Sengar. 
Meanwhile, the condition of rape survivor remains grim while her lawyer is showing signs of improvement. Both are on life support.  

The CBI had summoned Pal again in Lucknow on Sunday for further questioning. Later, Pal told the media that he had no connection with Sengar or any of his people and there was no conspiracy behind the accident. “I have no knowledge of the occupants of the car. What happened was just an accident. It was raining and the vehicle lost balance and hit the car. There is nothing more, “ he claimed.
Pal claimed the driver and cleaner were working with him for the past four months and two years.
Truck driver Ashish Pal and cleaner Mohan Srivas were also thoroughly grilled by the CBI in custodial remand. The probe team questioned their relatives and parents also separately to cross check their statements. 

On Friday, the CBI formed an additional team to assist in the probe as it has seven days to conclude the investigation.
Meanwhile, the CBI grilled Sengar yet again in Sitapur jail for the second consecutive day.  
Raids were conducted at the residence of Sengar, police station and the houses of his accomplices. The CBI even questioned kin of the rape survivor and her lawyer.  

The CBI also raided Sengar’s establishments in Unnao city, Lucknow, Fatehpur and Banda.  The probe team took away the CCTV footage of Sengar’s houses and office.
Two CBI teams reached the house of the truck owner, driver and conductor in Fatehpur and Banda, and questioned their kin.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devender Kishore Pal Unnao rape survivor Unnao CCTV footage
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp