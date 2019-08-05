Kashmir security crisis: Officials in Ladakh region asked not to switch off phones

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid heightened tension in the Valley, the J&K government has issued another advisory asking its officials in Kargil in Ladakh region not to leave their stations and to always keep their mobile phones switched on.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil Baser-ul-Haq Choudhary in an order directed all district officers, subdivision magistrates (SDMs), tehsildars and others sectoral officers of the district not to leave their respective stations under any circumstances without prior approval.

READ MORE | Sec 144 imposed in Srinagar; J-K leaders including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest

The latest advisory comes after a series of security advisories, including suspending Amarnath yatra and asking the yatris and tourists to leave the Valley. Authorities have also stepped up security at vital installations and sensitive areas amid heightened terror threat and a flare-up of hostilities with Pakistan. Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed across the city, an official said.

“The way over 35,000 additional troops have been rushed to the Valley and Amarnath yatra cancelled and tourists asked to leave, it seems something big is going to happen. We were thinking it was linked to scrapping Article 35A, delimitation or trifurcation but after the extension of the advisory to Kargil, we feel all these developments are linked to the LoC,” said Rashid Ahmed, a government employee.