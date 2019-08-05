Home Nation

Passengers to experience flight-like hospitality by air hostesses in Vande Bharat Express

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has been given the responsibility to supervise the trail project.

Published: 05th August 2019 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With an aim to provide flight-like hospitality to passengers onboard, Indian Railways has implemented a pilot project where it has deployed air hostesses and flight stewards in India's supreme train, Vande Bharat Express.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been given the responsibility to supervise the trail project. The service has already been started in Vande Bharat Express.

In a big step aimed at enhancing passengers' convenience, the IRCTC has brought 34 trained air hostesses and flight steward on Vande Bharat Express for the duration of six months for a trail service. If turned out to be successful, such a service is likely to be implemented in other trains as well.

Speaking to ANI, IRCTC spokesperson Siddhartha Singh said, "The IRCTC is working hard to provide supreme services to passengers".

Singh explained that usually, a licensee caterer pays Rs 8,000-10,000 per month to the person who serves food onboard to passengers. However, to provide the best service, the IRCTC is paying Rs 25,000 per month to these air hostesses and flight stewards for better services.

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the train's maiden run from New Delhi to Varanasi.

The train is designed and developed by a Chennai-based Railways Production unit, Integral Coach Factory in just 18 months which also includes the in-house design and manufacture, computer modelling and working etc.

Adding up the green footprints, this fully 'Make in India' train has regenerative braking system in the coaches which can save up to 30 per cent of electrical energy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp