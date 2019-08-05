Punjab vegetable and fruit sellers count their losses as supply to Jammu and Kashmir hit

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The supply of vegetables and fruits from Punjab to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday was another casualty of the imposition of Section 144 in J&K at midnight on Monday. Tankers carrying petrol and diesel to the state were also stopped en route at various places.

Talking with this correspondent, Amanvir Singh, General Secretary of Punjab State Fruit and Vegetables Commission Agents Association, said, "50 to 60 trucks carrying fruits, vegetables, rations, chickens, eggs and so on used to be sent to J&K daily from Amritsar, Jalandhar and other parts of the state besides Delhi. Each truckload is worth around Rs 3 lakh. Till yesterday the supplies went as usual. But today no loading took place as we did not get any orders from there due to suspension of phone links. We tried to call the traders there, but could not get through.’’ Telecom and mobile telephony services have been suspended in the Valley.

"Moreover, the truckers did not want to go to Kashmir due to the present uncertainty and tense situation. The impact of disruption of vegetable supply may be visible after 15 days," he added.

Highly placed sources in the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said on an average 150 kilolitres of petrol and 250 kilolitres of diesel are consumed daily in the Kashmir Valley. The supply to the Valley is sent from Pathankot oil depot and to Leh from Ambala oil depot. "The indents of the supply have been cleared and the oil tankers left for their respective destination. But we have learnt that a few tankers were stopped at different places due to the ongoing situation,’’ said an official.

He said the authorities in the state have rationed the supply of fuel. "As of now, we have not received any information of shortage," he added.

