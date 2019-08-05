Put security forces on maximum alert: Home Ministry to states, Union Territories

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid heightened tension in wake of government's decision to scrap Article 370, the Union Home ministry on Monday asked all security forces to be on "high alert" and take "prompt" and "effective" measures as to pre- empt and prevent any breach of security and public order.

A senior ministry official said an advisory for remaining on a high alert mode has been issued to all the security forces across the country, especially for their units based in Jammu and Kashmir.

"As you would be aware, the Union cabinet has taken some important decisions today concerning Jammu and Kashmir in the overall national interest and in interest of national security. It is essential that the situation is not allowed to be misused by inimical and anti-social elements to cause breach of security, peace and public harmony in any part of the country," stated the advisory.

The centre, in its advisory, said all measures must be taken to ensure communal amity and forces should take extra care in communally sensitive and "fragile" areas.

The government also instructed authorities to pay "special attention" to ensure safety and security of Jammu and Kashmir residents, particularly students living in other parts of the country.

"Adequate publicity may be given to the measures taken by state governments and UT administrations to ensure to inspire confidence in the sections concerned and to sensitize the public against mischief or breach of peace, " read the advisory.

The advisory also cautioned states and UTs against "circulation of false, unverified news, rumours and unscrupulous messages on social media aimed at disturbing peace, public tranquility and inciting communal violence and communal discord".