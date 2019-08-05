Home Nation

Put security forces on maximum alert: Home Ministry to states, Union Territories

The government has also told the state governments that 'special care' should be taken of Jammu and Kashmir residents and students residing in their state.

Published: 05th August 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid heightened tension in wake of government's decision to scrap Article 370, the Union Home ministry on Monday asked all security forces to be on "high alert" and take "prompt" and "effective" measures as to pre- empt and prevent any breach of security and public order. 

A senior ministry official said an advisory for remaining on a high alert mode has been issued to all the security forces across the country, especially for their units based in Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Article 370 scrapped, J&K bifurcated into Union Territories

"As you would be aware, the Union cabinet has taken some important decisions today concerning Jammu and Kashmir in the overall national interest and in interest of national security. It is essential that the situation is not allowed to be misused by inimical and anti-social elements to cause breach of security, peace and public harmony in any part of the country," stated the advisory.

The centre, in its advisory, said all measures must be taken to ensure communal amity and forces should take extra care in communally sensitive and "fragile" areas.

The government also instructed authorities to pay "special attention" to ensure safety and security of Jammu and Kashmir residents, particularly students living in other parts of the country.

"Adequate publicity may be given to the measures taken by state governments and UT administrations to ensure to inspire confidence in the sections concerned and to sensitize the public against mischief or breach of peace, " read the advisory. 

The advisory also cautioned states and UTs against "circulation of false, unverified news, rumours and unscrupulous messages on social media aimed at disturbing peace, public tranquility and inciting communal violence and communal discord". 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union territories Jammu and Kashmir ladakh Article 370 Article 35A state governments security
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp