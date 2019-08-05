Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan applies for anticipatory bail

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan has moved the Allahabad High Court for anticipatory bail after 64 cases were filed against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police over the last three months, sources said on Monday.

The application is expected to come up for hearing in a day or two.

District Magistrate of Rampur Aunjaneya Kumar Singh told reporters that all the 64 cases were serious and 28 of them were filed in just one month.

He said: "Many more people are expected to come forward and complain against the MP now".

"Twenty seven farmers have lodged cases saying their land was forcibly grabbed by Azam Khan. There are 13 cases of election rules violations, threats to officials and communal speeches by him during elections. Chargesheets have been filed by the police in all these 13 cases," the DM said.

Sources said Azam Khan's arrest for custodial interrogation is imminent, especially after the Enforcement Directorate also lodged a case against him. He has also been enlisted as an organised land grabber by the state government on July 12.

Sources said the arrest is likely to happen after the Parliament session gets over.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan said: "I am paying the price for winning the Rampur seat and defeating the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). A political vendetta has been launched against me by the Yogi government."

The Samajwadi Party has threatened a state-wide agitation if the UP government moves to arrest Azam Khan, who has accused the district officials of Rampur of implementing the BJP agenda against him.