Samajwadi Party to hold protests across Uttar Pradesh on August 9

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has announced state-wide protests on August 9 to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP president said that protests will coincide with the Kranti Diwas which is marked annually on August 9.

The party's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: "There is a complete 'jungle raj' in the state. In every district, there has been a spurt in the crime graph. SP workers are being targeted in every district. BJP leaders are giving patronage to criminal elements in the state."

The Samajwadis have demanded shifting of the Unnao's woman rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to a jail outside Uttar Pradesh, allocation of land to tribals of Umbha village in Sonebhadra district and entering their names in revenue records.

The list of demands also includes the setting up of a fast track court for the trial of the accused in the Sonebhadra massacre case.

The state-wide protests will also demand stopping of the victimization of party MP Mohd Azam Khan and MLA Abdullah Azam.

Akhilesh Yadav said: "In the tenure of the Yogi Adityanath government, there have been 729 cases of murder, 803 of rape, 799 of loot, 60 of dacoity and 2,500 incidents of abduction across the state. 'Jungle raj' is prevailing in the state. If the arbitrary attitude of the BJP government is not stopped, then the state will succumb to anarchy."

He added that all the MPs, MLAs, office-bearers and workers of the party will take out processions and stage sit-ins at the collectorate before handing over a 25-point memorandum to the district authorities.