Home Nation

Samajwadi Party to hold protests across Uttar Pradesh on August 9

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that protests will coincide with the Kranti Diwas which is marked annually on August 9.

Published: 05th August 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has announced state-wide protests on August 9 to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP president said that protests will coincide with the Kranti Diwas which is marked annually on August 9.

The party's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: "There is a complete 'jungle raj' in the state. In every district, there has been a spurt in the crime graph. SP workers are being targeted in every district. BJP leaders are giving patronage to criminal elements in the state."

The Samajwadis have demanded shifting of the Unnao's woman rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to a jail outside Uttar Pradesh, allocation of land to tribals of Umbha village in Sonebhadra district and entering their names in revenue records.

The list of demands also includes the setting up of a fast track court for the trial of the accused in the Sonebhadra massacre case.

ALSO READ: Unnao rape case - Days before victim's accident, lawyer wrote to DM alleging threat to life

The state-wide protests will also demand stopping of the victimization of party MP Mohd Azam Khan and MLA Abdullah Azam.

Akhilesh Yadav said: "In the tenure of the Yogi Adityanath government, there have been 729 cases of murder, 803 of rape, 799 of loot, 60 of dacoity and 2,500 incidents of abduction across the state. 'Jungle raj' is prevailing in the state. If the arbitrary attitude of the BJP government is not stopped, then the state will succumb to anarchy."

He added that all the MPs, MLAs, office-bearers and workers of the party will take out processions and stage sit-ins at the collectorate before handing over a 25-point memorandum to the district authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp