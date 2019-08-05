Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor brought to AIIMS Delhi from airport through green corridor: Police

The rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, was being airlifted to New Delhi on Monday evening following Supreme Court directives in this regard.

Published: 05th August 2019 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

An ambulance carries the Unnao rape survivor for being airlifted to New Delhi from the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow on 5 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

An ambulance carries the Unnao rape survivor for being airlifted to New Delhi from the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow on 5 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor to shift the Unnao rape survivor to the AIIMS Trauma Centre from the IGI Airport on Monday, covering a distance of around 14 km in 18 minutes, officials said.

The rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, was airlifted to New Delhi from Lucknow on Monday evening for further treatment following Supreme Court directives in this regard, police said.

"On the advice of AIIMS doctors, the journey of the ambulance carrying the injured person was facilitated by providing free passage. The ambulance left T-1 airport at 9 pm and reached the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 9.18 pm," a senior police officer said.

She was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre from T1 via Thimmaya Marg, Parade Road, GGR, Dhaula Kuan loop, Ring Road, Moti Bagh flyover, Hyatt flyover, under Raj Nagar flyover and Jhandu Singh Marg to the hospital through emergency gate, police said.

According to sources, she was admitted in the ICU of Trauma Centre on Monday night.

The woman has been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and a team of doctors is monitoring her treatment, the sources said.

She and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli.

Two of her relatives were killed in the accident.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into the road accident, has booked 10 people for murder, including Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao rape survivor Unnao rape AIIMS Delhi Kuldeep Singh Sengar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp