'We have reclaimed J&K next will take Balochistan, PoK': Shiv Sena after axing of Article 370

Shiv Sena is one of BJP's key allies at the Centre and has cosied up with BJP once again from before the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 05th August 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena flags (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the Central government will also reclaim Balochistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) the way it has done in Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Article 370.

"Today, we have reclaimed Jammu and Kashmir. Tomorrow, we will take Baluchistan, PoK and I have trust that this government will fulfil the dream of undivided India," said in the Rajya Sabha.

Shiv Sena is one of BJP's key allies at the Centre and has cosied up with BJP once again from before the Lok Sabha elections. The people of Balochistan are fighting a decades-long war over their rights with Pakistan, but are being labelled as traitors and extremists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370 that had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after Shah's announcement was immediately followed by the massive uproar in the Upper House with opposition MPs protesting in the Well of the House. 

