Speaker Om Birla asks PM Modi to modernise Parliament

Birla observed that with its growing mandate, its responsibility has also expanded.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expansion and redevelopment of Parliament buildings looks likely as the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged Prime Minister to include the expansion and modernisation of Parliament House in his resolution for ‘Nava Bharat’ on the completion of the 75th years of India’s freedom in 2022.

Presiding over the proceedings of Lok Sabha on Monday, Speaker Om Birla said that it is the House’s aspiration that Parliament of the largest Republic and the largest democracy of the world should become most magnificent and attractive. The Speaker noted that all political decisions are taken in the most hallowed temple of Indian Republic, which has completed 92 glorious years.

Birla observed that with its growing mandate, its responsibility has also expanded. He assured, on behalf of Members of Parliament, that the sanctity and dignity of Parliament will be kept intact.

