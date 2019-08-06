Home Nation

Digvijaya Singh, brother Lakshman Singh speak different tones over Article 370 revocation

His elder sibling and ex-MP CM and Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, however, continued to tweet against the BJP and Narendra Modi government over the J&K issue.

Published: 06th August 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: It’s not only the Congress party, where cracks appear to have emerged on the issue of revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Even the family of a senior and powerful Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh appears divided over the issue.

While former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh attacked the BJP and the Narendra Modi government over the developments on Jammu and Kashmir, his Congress MLA brother Lakshman Singh spoke in a different tone.

Lakshman Singh, the Congress MLA from Chachauda seat of MP’s Guna district, said “Terrorism had risen to such an extent that the government was forced to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Had Pandit Nehru ever imagined that J&K would witness terrorism and strong separatist tendencies, he might have never gone ahead with Article 370 in the province. Rise in terror has forced the repeal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.”

Talking to journalists in Guna, the younger of Singh brothers, also justified the creation of bifurcation of J&K by creating Ladakh as a new union territory. “What’s wrong in creating smaller states and UTs. Even Chhattisgarh was created out of MP, Jharkhand out of Bihar and Uttarakhand out of UP.”

ALSO READ | 'This is in our country's interest': Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia backs Centre on J&K

Presently, a Congress MLA, Laksman Singh has also been a Lok Sabha member from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh between 1996 and 2008, including being a BJP MP from the seat between 2004 and 2008.

His elder sibling and ex-MP CM and Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, however, continued to tweet against the BJP and Narendra Modi government over the J&K issue.

“BJP for narrow politics gains has given a free run to all those who wanted Kashmir to secede from India. May God save Kashmir and Kashmiris. We stand united with them,” the elder Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the ex-MP CM who lost the recent Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal had tweeted, “A diabolical and dictatorial plan of Modi to finish democracy in Kashmir. No stakeholder knows what’s in store in J&K except Modi, Doval and Amit Shah. We stand with people of Kashmir and Kashmiriyat as strongly as we stand for India and democracy.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Digvijaya Singh Lakshman Singh kashmir security crisis
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp