Highest number of Bills passed in one Lok Sabha session in 10 years: PRS Legislative

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The new Narendra Modi government's first Lok Sabha session concluded on Tuesday after passing 28 Bills, the highest in last 10 years, according to PRS Legislative.

One of the high points of the session was the nod to the government's major restructuring plan for Jammu and Kashmir scrapping Article 370 and reorganising the state into two Union Territories.

The session also saw passing of crucial triple talaq Bill and amendments to the Right to Information legislations.

According to PRS Legislative data, there were seven cases when voting took place at some point during the discussion.

The session saw 36 per cent of questions being answered orally, the highest in 20 years. The question hour functioned 96 per cent time in the Lok Sabha and 65 per cent in the Rajya Sabha.

The data shows, 94 per cent first-time MPs and 96 per cent women MPs took part in the debates.