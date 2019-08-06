Home Nation

How India's new Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh will function

Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill on Monday seeking to divide the state of J&K into two Union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. 

Published: 06th August 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

amit_shah_article370

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on 5 August 2019 announcing the scrapping of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. (Rajya Sabha TV screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and brought in the J&K Reorganisation Bill 2019 which splits the state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

After the Union Cabinet's decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed to scrap Article 370 and moved two resolutions and two Bills in the Rajya Sabha.

1. Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) order, 2019: This is as per provisions of Article 370 (1). Exercising powers, President revoked Article 370. It shall come into force at once, and shall thereupon supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.

2. Resolution for Article 370: It ceases to exist, as per Article 370(3). In the present situation, simple majority of both the houses needed to pass the resolution. The expression "Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause (2)" shall read "Legislative Assembly of the State".

3. Bill for reorganisation of J&K: It is to reorganise the state into two separate Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature. The new J&K Union Territory will comprise the territories of current Jammu and Kashmir regions. The Governor of current J&K will be the Lt Governor of the J&K and Ladakh UTs.

The J&K Assembly will have a term of five years and will have 107 MLAs strength. Out of 107 MLAs, 24 seats will be left vacant of PoK region. The outgoing Assembly had 111 members, in which 87 were elected members, 2 were nominated, while 24 seats in PoK were left vacant. 

Rajya Sabha to continue to host four sitting members from current J&K. Five Lok Sabha seats have been allocated to J&K Union Territory and one for Ladakh UT. All the bills passed by the Assembly will be sent to LG for his consent. LG can give his assent, withhold it or send the bill for consideration of the President.

4. Bill for reservation of 10% for EWS in J&K: The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state. After the bill is passed by the Parliament, all residents of the state with income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from 10 per cent quota. It was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 31. 

The proposed legislation could not be brought before the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly which has been dissolved. Parliament has earlier passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion, and educational institutions on par with those living along the Line of Control (LoC).

 

