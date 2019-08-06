Home Nation

J-K including PoK and Aksai Chin is inseparable part of India: Amit Shah

hah said that BJP leaders will give up their lives to secure PoK and added that whenever he mentions Jammu and Kashmir, it includes the areas held by Pakistan and China.

Published: 06th August 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah addressing the Lok Sabha (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was an inseparable part of India and both Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin were very much a part of the whole entity.

Answering clarifications sought by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary in the Lok Sabha, Shah said that BJP leaders will give up their lives to secure PoK and added that whenever he mentions Jammu and Kashmir, it includes the areas held by Pakistan and China.

READ MORE  | Political realignment on the anvil in Jammu and Kashmir

Shah, who presented in the Lok Sabha the resolution scrapping the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and legislation for reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir, said Parliament was well within its rights to take up the matter.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday gave its approval to the government's major plan to restructure the state, with the support of most parties barring a part of the opposition led by the Congress.

READ MORE | Day after Article 370's axing, Kashmiris outside Valley yet to hear from home

Shah said that there should be no doubt that Jammu and Kashmir was an inseparable part of India and sought clarification from the Congress leader if he considered that it was not an internal matter of India.

Congress leader Choudhary referred to the matter being pending in the UN, Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. Shah demanded that Choudhary should explain his remark.

The Congress leader said that he was being misunderstood.

Shah said that Jammu and Kashmir's boundaries include Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir PoK Lok Sabha article 370 abrogation
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp