Home Nation

Kids to grow vegetables, fruits for midday meal scheme in Uttar Pradesh

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has issued instructions to all the government schools, up to Class 8, to include the produce from the kitchen gardens in the midday meal.

Published: 06th August 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

midday meal

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In a novel experiment, students of all government schools in Uttar Pradesh will now create their own kitchen gardens and grow fruits and vegetables of their choice.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has issued instructions to all the government schools, up to Class 8, to include the produce from the kitchen gardens in the midday meal.

"When children will work hard to grow vegetables and are asked to eat them, the vegetable will taste different to them for the simple reason that they would already have had developed the connect," said an official in the Education department.

The idea behind the scheme is to boost the nutritive value of the midday meals and also encourage children to grow plants, vegetables and fruits.

As per the MHRD instructions, those schools that do not have land available can raise a terrace garden and use pots, containers or bags. The gardens will have to be managed by the children, mainly with the help of staff and teachers.

"The MHRD will allocate Rs 5,000 per year per school for the purpose and each school will have to work out its own plan considering what variety of vegetables or fruits can be grown in the locality," said Anupama Jaiswal, Minister for Basic Education in UP.

Midday meal has already been a turnaround story for the primary school education provided by the government, and adding a vegetable to it will further boost the scheme.

In UP, the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) will help the schools to make the proper use of funds and land.

About 2,500 schools in the state already have their kitchen garden raised by teachers and students much before these instructions came. Such schools can play a major role in helping others on deciding things like who would take care of the garden when the school is closed.

The state government will organise a workshop at CISH in mid-August where teachers, staff and students of some of the schools will be called and their doubts, if any, cleared. They will also be taught gardening and made aware of the benefits of the seasonal vegetables.

"The workshop will also guide the participants on the collective growing of vegetables and fruits on the land available to them," CISH Director Shailendra Rajan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
midday meal school kitchen garden UP schools kitchen garden
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp