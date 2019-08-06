Northeast wary after centre’s J-K decision

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/ RANCHI/LUCKNOW/ GUWAHATI: There were mixed reactions from across India as some states welcomed the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir while the others expressed caution.

Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharti and Sumitra Mahajan on Monday welcomed the move. BJP and Shiv Sena workers celebrated the move in Mumbai even as Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray lauded the effort while saying that “India is truly independent today”. Similar scenes were visible in Jharkhand where CM Raghubar Das welcomed the decision.

Common people in Andhra Pradesh reacted positively, hailing it as a “historic move”.The decision was not well received by the northeastern states, where land and customary laws, among others, are protected by Articles 371A and 371G. Opposition parties in Mizoram described the development as “red alert” for the people of Northeast.

Former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla of the Congress tweeted, “Red alert to the people of NE. It has become a threat to states like Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal which are protected by the Constitution. If 35A and 370 are repealed, Article 371G which safeguards the interests and existence of lesser tribals of Mizoram is under severe threat”.

The Naga Hoho, which is the apex social organisation of the Nagas, was equally worried. Nagaland is protected by Article 371A, while Mizoram is protected by Article 371G.