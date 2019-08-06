Home Nation

Northeast wary after centre’s J-K decision

There were mixed reactions from across India as some states welcomed the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir while the others expressed caution.

Published: 06th August 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Lal Thanhawla (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/ RANCHI/LUCKNOW/ GUWAHATI: There were mixed reactions from across India as some states welcomed the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir while the others expressed caution.
Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharti and Sumitra Mahajan on Monday welcomed the move. BJP and Shiv Sena workers celebrated the move in Mumbai even as Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray lauded the effort while saying that “India is truly independent today”. Similar scenes were visible in Jharkhand where CM Raghubar Das welcomed the decision.

Common people in Andhra Pradesh reacted positively, hailing it as a “historic move”.The decision was not well received by the northeastern states, where land and customary laws, among others, are protected by Articles 371A and 371G. Opposition parties in Mizoram described the development as “red alert” for the people of Northeast.

Former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla of the Congress tweeted, “Red alert to the people of NE. It has become a threat to states like Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal which are protected by the Constitution. If 35A and 370 are repealed, Article 371G which safeguards the interests and existence of lesser tribals of Mizoram is under severe threat”.

The Naga Hoho, which is the apex social organisation of the Nagas, was equally worried. Nagaland is protected by Article 371A, while Mizoram is protected by Article 371G.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Article 370 abrogation
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp