Political realignment on the anvil in Jammu and Kashmir

While Shah has assured that the government would consider full statehood for J&K in due course, sources said it would be conditional to full elimination of all shades of terrorism.

Published: 06th August 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union home minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation move, the Narendra Modi led NDA government has seemingly effected a deep surgery to cure over three decades of militancy in the state. While Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah clarified that Union territory status with a legislative Assembly for Jammu and Kashmir is a transitory measure, the region appears set, nevertheless, for new political and demographic realignment.

“The Centre would soon constitute the Assembly for the J&K UT on the basis of delimitation. The strength of the Assembly and distribution of seats in Jammu and Kashmir regions would be notified in due course with population being the basis for the designation of the Assembly seats. Jammu region could add more constituencies as compared to the valley,” said a senior BJP functionary.

While Shah has assured that the government would consider full statehood for J&K in due course, sources said it would be conditional to full elimination of all shades of terrorism, including fulsome “de-radicalisation of youth in the valley.”

“The Delhi UT model would most likely be adopted for the new J&K UT, with land and law and order subjects vested with the Centre, which will be administered by the lieutenant governor (LG). The elected government will principally focus on development and welfare aspects of the people, with strong oversight of the LG,” added the BJP functionary.

The reorganisation of the state, which leaves Ladakh as a UT without a legislative Assembly, is also seemingly aimed at protecting India’s strategic interests against China’s “expansionary and intrusive tactics”.    

