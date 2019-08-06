Home Nation

Sparks fly as CM Amarinder throws dinner party for MLAs to quell dissent

Transport minister Razia Sultana and Jalandhar North MLA Avtar Henry entered into a heated argument over the new transport policy before they left the venue without having dinner. 

Published: 06th August 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The dinner diplomacy by the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to placate two dozen party MLAs and more than half a dozen cabinet ministers who have aired their resentment over the Congress government’s handling of Bargari sacrilege issue, growing drug menace, transport and cable mafia did not go well.

Sources said that during the dinner party, over 12 MLAs and more than six of his cabinet colleagues told the CM the public perception that their government is in collusion with the Badal family is increasing and this is hurting both the party and the government. 

The lawmakers reportedly told the CM that he must look into the issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib (holy book of Sikhs) as the officers are giving different versions on the case and the government itself is not clear on it. 

It is learnt that three cabinet ministers (cooperation and jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra and sports and youth minister Gurmeet Singh Sodhi) echoed their resentment alleging that the present government set-up is in collusion with Badal family. Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal bemoaned that he was against a fleet of bullet-proof land cruisers to the family members of Prakash Singh Badal on government expense but his objection was overruled.

There was a heated exchange of words between transport minister Razia Sultana and Jalandhar North MLA Avtar Henry over the new transport policy. At one time, Razia just stopped short of reportedly hitting Henry before both left the venue.

A few legislators alleged that the National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval is trying to raise the bogey of Referendum 2020 to take control of Punjab like Jammu and Kashmir. "This trend is worrysome and we needs to be cautious," said  MLA Kuljit Nagra.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Amritsar (East) MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring were among the MLAs who skipped the dinner party.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Punjab MLAs
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp