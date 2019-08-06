Home Nation

Tej Pratap Yadav addicted to marijuana, dressed like Radha, Krishna: Wife Aishwarya during divorce plea

Tej Pratap Yadav is the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and he got married to Aishwarya Rai in May 2018.

Published: 06th August 2019 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

tej Pratap yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a startling revelation the wife of former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a reply in court, in connection to their divorce case accusing Pratap of being a marijuana addict and also of harassing her.

Aishwarya Rai filed an application under Section 26, seeking protection from the family court under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Aishwarya, in her complaint claimed that immediately after her marriage, she learnt that Tej was a drug addict who used to consume drugs and under its influence claim to be an avatar of Lord Shiva.

"Tej used to dress up like Lord Radha and Krishna. Soon after my wedding I discovered that he used to dress up like god and goddesses. Not only this, once after consuming drugs, Tej wore a 'Ghagra' (long skirt) and 'Choli' (blouse) and dressed up like goddess Radha, he also wore make up and a hair vig," Aishwarya alleged in his complaint.

Tej Pratap, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi got married in May 2018.

Aishwarya in her complaint said that she tried to bring this issue to her in-laws' notice but they didn't help her in any manner.

"I did talk to my mother-in-law and sister-in-law regarding Tej's behaviour and they assured that Tej won't behave in such manner anymore. My in-laws consoled me emotionally but Tej's behaviour did not change at all," said Aishwarya.

Aishwarya said when she pulled up Tej and asked him to stop drugs and stop dressing up like gods and goddesses, Tej responded with: "Ganja toh Bhole baba ka Prasad hai, usko kaise mana Karen? (Marijuana is Lord Shiva's oblation; how can I say no to that)."

The woman also claimed that Tej said, 'Krishna hi Radha hai, Radha hi Krishna hai' (Krishna is Radha is Krishna).

Aishwarya stated in her complaint that her ex-husband used to talk poorly of her educational background used to frequently tell her she was destined only to cook food and create a family.

According to the complaint, Aishwarya continues to reside at her in laws's place despite the "physical, mental and emotional violence that Tej and his family is trying to wreck on her on a daily basis."

Five months after the marriage, Tej filed a divorce petition in a Patna court in November.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar Tej Pratap divorce Tej Pratap wife Aishwarya Rai
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp