Home Nation

106 central laws to be applied to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

These laws will include Hindu Succession, Hindu Marriage Act & other property inheritance laws, and along with IPC, CrPC. 

Published: 07th August 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir

Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Jammu. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has technically read down Article 370 in the Constitution. Article 35A has been scrapped by suspension of the 1954 presidential order and all the provisions of the Constitution are now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

After the erosion of its distinct identity, Article 370 will apparently begin a new association with the law of the country through various articles in the Constitution and its identity as a Union Territory. As a result, the Centre has spelt out that 106 laws shall be applied to the Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir under the fifth schedule.

The Fifth Schedule of the Constitution deals with the administration and control of Scheduled Areas as well as of Scheduled Tribes residing in any State other than the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

These laws will include Hindu Succession, Hindu Marriage Act & other property inheritance laws, and along with IPC, CrPC. 

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who specialises on the Constitution, said "This is a very crucial transitional phase for the state as it gets reorganized into a Union Territory (UT). After declaring J&K a UT, the Centre has powers to declare laws for it too, for example, the RTI, the Hindu Marriage Act etc., as J&K has been integrated into the Constitution."

FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS: Lok Sabha passes bifurcation Bill, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh now declared UTs

Article 35A played a crucial role in protecting the laws of Jammu and Kashmir -- land ownership, scholarships and job -- which favoured the 'state subjects'. Moreover, the laws could not be questioned on the infringement of fundamental rights of non-state subjects and citizens of India.

The special status of J&K meant that only two Articles of the Constitution will apply to the state - Article 1 which defines India and Article 370 itself. After, the issuance of Gazette notification, J&K is fully integrated into the Constitution.

Jammu and Kashmir, after emerging as a UT, could attract the Article 3 of the Constitution, which provides the avenue for creation of a new state or re-draws boundaries through a bill tabled in Parliament on the President's recommendation after holding consultation with the legislatures of the affected state.

"The autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir shielded it from the application of Article 3, which was used to create new state like Telangana. Now, if Centre wants, new boundaries can be drawn," added Dwivedi.

The Centre, through amendment, has introduced quota for economically weaker sections. The Centre has repealed 153 state laws and amended seven laws. "These laws are automatically applicable after being ratified by Parliament. Information on these was included in the annexure of the Bill," said PDT Achary, former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha.

READ HERE | A Kashmiri writes: ‘I grew up not knowing what is the meaning of normal’

Another expert on the Constitution believes that the implementation of new set of laws in Jammu and Kashmir should integrate it with the Union of India, preserving customs and traditions of the erstwhile state. 

"This is a teething phase for the state as it readies to reorganize as UT. The implementation of laws is a major task and it should also take into consideration the customs, traditions and the distinct culture of the state," said Narendra Hooda, senior advocate and Constitution expert.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 35A Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp