Home Nation

1.32 lakh shifted to safer places in flood-hit Western Maharashtra

Sixteen deaths in rain and flood-related incidents have been reported from western Maharashtra so far in the last seven days.

Published: 07th August 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

A birds eye view shot from an Indian Navy aircraft of flooded Kohlapur district , Maharashtra on August 7.

A birds eye view shot from an Indian Navy aircraft of flooded Kohlapur district , Maharashtra on August 7. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUINE: Over 1.32 lakh people have been shifted to safer places in Western Maharashtra with the flood situation remaining especially grim in Kolhapur and Sangli districts on Wednesday following incessant rains.

Sixteen deaths in rain- and flood-related incidents have been reported from western Maharashtra so far in the last seven days, officials said.

"In Pune region (comprising districts of Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur), so far 1.32 lakh people affected by floods have been evacuated to safer places," said Dr Deepak Mhaisekar, divisional commissioner, Pune.

In Sangli and Kolhapur districts, over 53,000 and 51,000 people, respectively, were evacuated, he said.

In Solapur district, 2,500 people were moved to safer places in the temple town of Pandharpur after the discharge of water from the overflowing Ujani dam increased, he added.

ALSO READ: 51,000 affected in Kolhapur flood, Navy teams mobilised

"Teams of Army, Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting rescue operations in both the districts and six more NDRF teams will be airlifted to Kolhapur by Wednesday evening," he said.

"All the dams in the region are overflowing and the Met department has predicted continuous rains for the next three to four days.

"So if the catchment areas of dams receive more rain, possibility of more floods can not be ruled out," Mhaisekar added.

In Pune district, over 1,300 people were shifted to safer places, he said. In Satara, the flood situation is grim in Mahabaleshwar, Wai and Karad and so far 6,000 people have been evacuated.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the flood situation at a meeting in Mumbai.

In Kolhapur district, 204 out of total 1,234 villages have been affected due to the floods, resident deputy collector Sanjay Shinde said earlier on Wednesday morning.

"342 bridges have gone underwater and are closed for vehicles. Twenty-nine state highways and 56 roads have also been shut. Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway No 4 and the Kolhapur-Ratnagiri highway (part of Mumbai-Goa national highway) are still closed," he said.

Over 45 boats have been deployed for evacuation operations, he said. Shinde's own office was not spared by rain fury.

"My office has been completely flooded and several offices in the collectorate have been shifted elsewhere," he said.

Five teams of the Western Naval Command and four teams of divers from the naval base in Goa have been deployed for rescue operations in Kolhapur and other areas, a defence spokesperson said.

The rescue teams were flown from INS Hansa Naval air station in Goa on Wednesday morning to Kolhapur, he said.

During the review meeting in Mumbai, the chief minister asked the water resources department to share information on water discharge from dams and other projects with the railways regularly.

He also asked the officials to send medical teams in the affected districts and take special care of children in flood-hit areas. In Kolhapur and Sangli, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra rains Maharashtra floods
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp