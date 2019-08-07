Home Nation

Ayodhya case hearing sees exchange of words between bench, senior advocate

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, got irked when senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan interjected the arguments.

Published: 07th August 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Dhavan. (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first day of Supreme Court hearing in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute on Tuesday saw exchange of words between the bench and a senior advocate representing a Muslim party.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which was hearing the submissions of senior advocate Sushil Jain on behalf of Nirmohi Akhara in the case, got irked when senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan interjected the arguments.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, asked Jain, who was referring to some records, not to read further the written submission as they did not pertain to or support his case.

Dhavan, representing the legal heirs of one of the Muslim litigants, got up and said that they are important and he will place them before the court when his turn comes.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya hearing: Akhara seeks control of entire disputed land in Supreme Court

Irked over the interjection, the CJI told Dhavan, "You argue whatever you want when your turn comes. You will get equal opportunity to argue."

Dhavan replied, "I hope so."

To this, the CJI said, "We do not want to curtail anybody's right for argument".

Dhavan then said that he was just responding to the query of the bench.

"Dr Dhavan, please keep in mind that you are officer of the court and all we are saying that we are not going to curtail anybody's arguments. There are ways of replying," the CJI said.

Dhavan replied: "Yes, I am an officer of the court".

To this, the CJI said, "Dr Dhavan, keep the dignity of the court in mind."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya dispute Supreme Court Babri Masjid Ram Janmabhoomi
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp