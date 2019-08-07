Delhi loses its only two women Chief Ministers in less than a month

By Online Desk

The sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the age of 67 on Tuesday night left the nation in mourning.



A less-remembered fact about the late stalwart is that she served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period from October to December 1998.



She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Doctors tried to revive her before she passed away at 10:50 pm.



The unexpected death of Swaraj, one of the most prominent women in Indian politics, comes close on the heels of the passing of Sheila Dikshit, another strong woman leader.

Three-time Delhi chief minister and veteran Congress leader Dikshit passed away on July 20, 2019, also due to a cardiac arrest.



Swaraj had tweeted her condolences after Dikshit's death, writing that though they were opponents in politics, they were friends outside it.



Known for their exemplary political achievements and aura in Indian politics, Swaraj and Dikshit have been the only women Chief Ministers of Delhi so far.