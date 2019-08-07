Home Nation

Delhi loses its only two women Chief Ministers in less than a month

Sushma Swaraj had tweeted her condolences after Sheila Dikshit's death, writing that though they were opponents in politics, they were friends outside it.

Published: 07th August 2019 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Left: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj | Right: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit

Left: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj | Right: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit | ( Photo | EPS )

By Online Desk

The sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the age of 67 on Tuesday night left the nation in mourning. 

A less-remembered fact about the late stalwart is that she served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period from October to December 1998. 

ALSO READ: Remembering Sushma Swaraj: A people's politician

She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Doctors tried to revive her before she passed away at 10:50 pm.

The unexpected death of Swaraj, one of the most prominent women in Indian politics, comes close on the heels of the passing of Sheila Dikshit, another strong woman leader.

Three-time Delhi chief minister and veteran Congress leader Dikshit passed away on July 20, 2019, also due to a cardiac arrest.

ALSO READ: RIP Sheila Dikshit, the maker of modern Delhi

Swaraj had tweeted her condolences after Dikshit's death, writing that though they were opponents in politics, they were friends outside it.

Known for their exemplary political achievements and aura in Indian politics, Swaraj and Dikshit have been the only women Chief Ministers of Delhi so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sushma swaraj Sheila Dikshit Sushma Swaraj death Sheila Dikshit death
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp