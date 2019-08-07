Home Nation

Happy news that members use mother tongue during debate: Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha

The Chairman Venkaiah Naidu was also impressed with the research work and conduct of new members of Rajya Sabha.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha saw many of its members debating in their mother tongue in this session, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday, welcoming the trend.

He said this was "happy news" and as the translation system in further improved in the House other members will be able to understand.

"The important highlight of this session is that many members spoke in their mother tongue. This is happy news for the country and happy news for me personally," said Naidu before adjourning the House sine die.

"Even sometimes we don't understand the language but personally we feel at home because people are speaking in our language," he said.

The Chairman was also impressed with the research work and conduct of new members of Rajya Sabha and said they study their states thoroughly and raise issues while debating.

"I am so impressed by their conduct, contribution and study which they undertake particularly. Actually, we are showing that we are a council of states," he said.

Naidu also said as the House turned more "productive and purposeful" negative coverage in the media has almost vanished.

He also praised the media for its constructive support and for detailed reporting on bills introduced in the House.

However, he observed that members of the House sat longer than members of the media.

"I want to tell the media, that our members sat longer than your members in the gallery," said Naidu.

"I have been noticing it and the media should also take a note of it. You want to cover only the early hours. I want media because you are a means of communications to the people.

Do justice to your responsibility by highlighting our responsibility "I am not dictating you but you have a duty to see when the House sits late night you should also sit," Naidu added.

