IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Goa, coastal Karnataka, Odisha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department said that isolated places over Konkan, Goa, South Interior, Coastal Karnataka and Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu," the weather forecasting stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Heavy rainfall is also witnessed at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the entire Arabian Sea and West Coast and central and north Bay of Bengal, West Bengal and Odisha coasts.

The organised has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.