J&K CM Farooq refutes ‘at home’ claim of Amit Shah

Abdullah made an appearance soon after Shah told the Lok Sabha that the NC chief was neither arrested nor detained.

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Conference president and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah rubbished Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament that he was at home of his own free will. An emotional Abdullah said he was put under house arrest and nobody was allowed to meet him in the last two days.

Speaking to a few TV reporters in the state, he said he managed to come out of his house with great difficulty. He said he “broke the door” of his house to come out and speak to the media.

Abdullah made an appearance soon after Shah told the Lok Sabha that the NC chief was neither arrested nor detained. Shah was responding to NCP member Supriya Sule who asked why Abdullah was not present in the House when J&K’s special status was being discussed.  

“He’s at his home out of his own free will,” Shah said, adding that the government cannot bring him out on gunpoint.

Abdullah later accused Shah of lying. “Whatever the home minister claims about my absence is a complete lie. I am totally jailed. They have stationed a DSP outside my house.” Abdullah said.
The senior leader broke down on camera and said, “How do you think one would feel when your body is being carved… I thought my India was for all, everyone who believes in secularism, unity.”

