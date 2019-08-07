Home Nation

Nashik honour killing: HC upholds death penalty for man who killed pregnant daughter

The bench took note of the submission of Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta Shinde that Kumbharkar had not merely killed his daughter, but had also caused the death of her foetus.

Published: 07th August 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction and death penalty given to a 38-year-old man by a Nashik court in northern Maharashtra in a case of honour killing.

A bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari and Swapna Joshi upheld the death penalty given to Eknath Kumbharkar, convicted for killing his 18-year-old pregnant daughter in 2013, because she had married outside their caste.

A sessions court in Nashik had convicted Kumbharkar and given him the death sentence in June 2017.

Following this, the Maharashtra government had approached the HC seeking that the death penalty be confirmed as per procedure to pave way for its execution.

In its verdict pronounced on Tuesday, the HC bench said there was adequate evidence, including the medical and forensic evidence on record, to prove that Kumbharkar strangled his daughter to death because he was unhappy with her inter-caste marriage.

The victim was nine months pregnant at the time time of her death.

The bench took note of the submission of Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta Shinde that Kumbharkar had not merely killed his daughter, but had also caused the death of her foetus.

The bench said Kumbharkar had been carrying a grudge in his heart and believed his daughter had brought him and his family disrepute by marrying outside their caste.

He, therefore, planned to kill her and was aware of the consequences of his action, the judges maintained and described him as a "menace to the society".

The case, the bench said, fits in the category of the rarest of rare one of the pre-requisites for giving the capital punishment in a case.

"On the day of incident, the accused, in a planned manner, went to the house of Pramila (the victim). The accused committed a brutal murder of his own daughter, he also caused the death of her unborn child," the bench noted.

It said Kumbharkar broke the traditional values that exist between a father and a daughter.

"The accused (Kumbharkar), in a planned manner, committed a diabolic and gruesome murder of his own daughter and his grandchild.

The accused was well aware of the consequences of his act.

"This transgression of murdering his pregnant daughter requires the maximum punishment. The accused broke the traditional values between a father and a daughter. He is nothing but a menace to the society, the bench said while upholding Kumbharkars death sentence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
honour killing
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp