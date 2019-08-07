WATCH | PM Modi in tears as top leaders pay homage to Sushma Swaraj

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Working President JP Nadda and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan paid their last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at latter's residence in the national capital.

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh also visited Sushma Swaraj's residence to pay his last respects.

Prime Minister Modi got emotional while paying last tributes to Sushma Swaraj at her residence today. Modi, in a thread of tweets, condoled the demise of Sushma Swaraj. Recalling Sushma's work, the Prime Minister called her a prolific orator and said she had set high standards in every ministry she handled.

"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister said that Sushma set high standards in every ministry she handled. "She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world," he tweeted.

"I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled," Prime Minister Modi said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister said Sushma's demise is a personal loss. "She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters, and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti," he added.

Sushma Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in her last tweet just hours before her demise, saying that she had been waiting to see this day in her lifetime.

"Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet referring to the abrogation of Article 370.

Her tweet came soon after Parliament approved the resolution ending the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was Sushma Swaraj's last words on a public platform before she passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda said Sushmaji's last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way. Nadda termed Swaraj's demise as a sad incident for the whole country.

"Sushma Ji is no more with us, it is a sad incident for not only BJP but the whole country. She inspired us, her last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way," he said.

"Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence for people to pay last respects. Around 12 pm tomorrow, her mortal remains will be brought to BJP headquarters. At 3 pm, she will be taken to Lodhi road crematorium, where her last rites will be performed with full state honours," the BJP leader said.

According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.