Rail services hit after goods train derails on washed away tracks in Odisha flash flood
ECoR sources said more than 100 metre of track has been washed away between Doikalu and Ambodala stations on Rayagada-Titilagarh section.
BHUBANESWAR: Train services between Rayagada and Titilagarh in East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone have been affected following the derailment of three wagons of a goods train in the wee hours on Wednesday due to flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall.
Three fully-loaded wagons of the Vedanta-bound goods train got derailed and submerged in floodwaters. Cranes from Kantabanji and Visakhapatnam have been deployed to lift the wagons. Relief train with boulders has been sent on the spot and the restoration work will begin once the water recedes.
An ECoR spokesperson while speaking to Express said that the restoration can be initiated only after the water flow stops and the assessment of the damage is done.
The priority is to move men and material to the nearest point from the site of damage. A railway emergency control room has been opened and the situation is being strictly monitored, he added.
Meanwhile, the ECoR has cancelled two Express trains and six Passenger trains besides diverting eight Express trains and partially terminating seven other trains.
The Railways has also announced to reward two-track patrolmen - S Naidu and M Ramana for altering the train and averting a major mishap. They will be given cash awards of Rs 5000 each for their alertness despite inclement weather conditions.
Passengers can contact the help desk numbers (Sambalpur: 9437386759 and Titlagarh: 8455892831, 9437386693) for information regarding diversion of trains.
The trains which have been cancelled, diverted and short terminated are:
CANCELLED ON WEDNESDAY
Sambalpur-Koraput-Sambalpur Passenger from both directions
Sambalpur-Junagadh Road-Sambalpur Passenger from both directions
Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger from both directions
Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Inter City Express from both directions
DIVERTED RAINS
Ahmedabad-Puri Express via Titlagarh-Sambalpur-Angul-Khurda Road
Puri-Ahmedabad Express via Duvvada-Balharshah-Nagpur
Bengaluru Cantt-Hatia Express from Rayagada via Vizianagaram-Khurda Road-Angul-Sambalpur
Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Bargarh via Sambalpur-Angul-Khurda Road-Palash-Vigiyanagram
Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express via Duvvada-Balharshah-Nagpur
Sambalpur-Banaswadi Express via Angul-Khurda Road-Vizianagaram
Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express via Titlagarh-Sambalpur-Angul-Khurda Road
Nanded-Sambalpur Express via Vizianagaram-Khurda Road-Angul
PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:
Visakhapatnam-Korba Express left Visakhapatnam will run upto Singapur Road and run as passenger special Express from Singapur Road to Visakhapatnam
Korba - Visakhapatnam Express will run upto Titlagarh and return to Korba. Services between Singapur Road-Titlagarh-Sigapur Road will remain cancelled
Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express will run upto Titlagarh and return to Rourkela
Jagdalpur-Rourkela Express will upto Muniguda and return as passenger special Express from Muniguda to Jagdalpur. Services will remain cancelled between Titlagarh-Muniguda-Titlagarh
Howrah-Jagdalpur Express will run upto Titlagarh and return to Howrah. Services of the train will remain cancelled between Titlagarh-Jagdalpur-Titlagarh
Bhubaneswar/Rayagada-Jungarh Road Express will run upto Rayagada. Junagarh road-Rayagada- Bhubaneswar Express will run from Rayagada to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday
Durg-Visakhapatnam passenger will run upto Titlagarh. Services of the train will remain cancelled between Titlagarh-Visakhapatnam-Titlagarh