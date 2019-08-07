True tribute to Sushma Swaraj would be BJP cadres working towards women upliftment: Smriti Irani 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said as a BJP worker, a true tribute to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj would be by devoting one's life to the cause of women upliftment.

Swaraj passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Tuesday night.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran, who suffered a cardiac arrest, was 67.

Referring to Swaraj as "didi" (elder sister), Irani expressed her shock at the untimely death of the former Delhi chief minister.

"The untimely death of didi has left numerous party workers like me shocked. I express my sympathy towards the bereaved family. As a party worker, if we dedicate our lives towards women upliftment, it would be a true tribute to her," the women and child development minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

असंख्य महिला कार्यकर्ताओं की प्रेरणा दीदी का आकस्मिक निधन हम सबको स्तब्ध कर गया । आज उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति सहानुभूति व्यक्त करती हूँ ।एक कार्यकर्ता के नाते महिला उत्थान के प्रति अगर हम अपना जीवन समर्पित करे तो वो दीदी के प्रति सच्ची श्रधांजलि होगी । pic.twitter.com/J7aJTCQtpm — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 7 August 2019

In another tweet, Irani said that she was disappointed with Swaraj for an unfulfilled lunch promise.

She remembered how Swaraj had asked her daughter, Bansuri, to pick a restaurant for the three of them to go out on lunch.

"I have an axe to grind with you Didi. You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us," Irani said in another tweet.