60-year-old Ajmer man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

By PTI

JAIPUR: After the Triple Talaq Bill was passed in Parliament, which criminalises instant divorce through triple talaq, a case has been registered in Ajmer which might be the first to come under the newly formed law. A 60-year-old Khadim Salimuddin at the Ajmer Dargah has been booked for allegedly harassing and pronouncing triple talaq on his 26-year-old wife, police said (Khadims are the caretakers at the famous shrine and members of the extended Chishty Sufi Family who have a spiritual affiliation with the saint).

The case was registered against him after a complaint was filed by his wife at the Dargah police station on Tuesday night. However, the police have registered the case in domestic violence and legal opinion is being sought for using the provisions of the triple talaq bill, police added.

In the complaint, Sana also said that she was married to Salimuddin in 2017 and her husband has been torturing her since the Nikah. She loaned 2 lakh rupees to Salimuddin from her brother residing in Jaipur. Later her husband refused to return the money, while a contract to collect the money was also made. Sana said in the complaint that her husband Salim Babu fights with her daily. He and his wives also tortured and beat her on Tuesday. The accused also tortured her three times by saying talaq, talaq, talaq publically.

The victim has narrated horrific stories of exploitation Victim says she eloped from her home and reached Ajmer, one of her friend had introduced her to Salimuddin. Accused lied to her that his wife had expired and after marrying Salimuddin her kept her at a separate house at Vaishali Nagar. Later she came two know that he already had 5 wives and many children and his wives also used to beat her.

"One of his wives beat me so badly even my private parts were not spared, I can't even narrate. First, he gave me divorce on the phone than he called me to 'bade peer ki seedi' inside Dargah premise and said talaq talaq talaq thrice publicly"

Sana has alleged that under the influence of her husband, local police didn't take action against her husband and his other wives on her complains made many times. But after the bills have passed on triple talaq she wants justice.

"I need justice, my life has been spoiled by him I was used for three years like an object. I am hopeful that I will get justice after the bill has been passed."

The police have started the investigation by registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 498-A (subjecting a married woman to cruelty). The Triple Divorce Bill was passed in Parliament but the notification has not reached the police. In such a situation, there is a doubt on any action on triple talaq aspect. The district police will also take legal opinion on the complaint of the woman but till then the case will be investigated under domestic violence.

"A case of triple divorce has come to light in the Dargah police station. The legislative opinion will be taken on the use of the law on the bill passed in Parliament. Currently, a case has been filed for domestic violence and mental harassment. The section will be added after the legal opinion", said Kunwar Rashtradeep, Superintendent of Police, Ajmer.