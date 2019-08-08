Home Nation

Anyone can be brought with money: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Doval's Shopian pictures

Azad was reacting picture of NSA Ajit Doval interacting with locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

Published: 08th August 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the pictures and videos of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's interaction with locals in Kahsmir's Shopian district, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said "anyone can be brought along with money".

NSA Doval on Wednesday undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir and was seen eating food on a footpath outside closed shops and talking to locals.

The pictures and videos went viral on social media.

NSA Ajit Doval meets with local people in Shopian, takes stock of situation

"Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be brought along with money)," Azad said when asked about Doval's visit.

Doval arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He is reaching out to the local population in the Valley as a confidence building measure (CMB).

 

