Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Babulal Gaur in critical condition

Published: 08th August 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur, who was admitted to a hospital yesterday after his blood pressure dropped, is said to be in a critical condition.

The 89-year-old is on a ventilator. He was brought to the Narmada Hospital here after he complained about restlessness and dizziness.

"Babulal Gaur's condition is critical, he is on a ventilator, was admitted last evening due to deteriorating health," said Narmada Hospital PRO Mukesh Kumar.

Gaur served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 2004 to November 2005.

Apprising about his health, Chief Minister Kamal Nath's office tweeted on Wednesday: "Former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur is reported to be unwell. Enquired about his heath. I wish, may god heal them soon."

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also wished for Gaur's fast recovery.

"The former Chief Minister, the honourable Babulal Gaur, is reported being unwell. I pray to God to get well soon," tweeted Chouhan.

