Governor Satya Pal Malik reviews law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday reviewed the law and order scenario in the state and was informed that the overall situation was satisfactory. There were reports of stone-throwing and violence in Kashmir, PTI reported.

The governor was given the briefing at the Raj Bhavan, a spokesperson said. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also met Malik and discussed the prevailing scenario in the state.

The spokesperson reportedly said emergency services in hospitals were functioning, there is sufficient availability of essential supplies and people were seen in markets buying daily provisions. Electricity and water supply was also satisfactory. According to the state officials, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

The governor also directed deputy commissioners of districts in the Valley to depute their staff to visit different localities and take stock of requirements of people and address them swiftly.The governor reiterated his concern for ensuring the safety of the general public and advised the administration to give due consideration to the genuine needs of the people.Advisors to Governor K Vijay Kumar, K Skandan, Farooq Khan and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nirmal Singh said a domicile-like option will be suggested to the Centre to protect to ensure local rights will not be usurped. “Soon, we are going to propose a domicile-like option for J&K. Their interest shall be protected. Like in Himachal and Punjab, agricultural land cannot be bought. This option is also in the mind of the government,” Nirmal Singh reportedly said.