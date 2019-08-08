Home Nation

Has 'muscular nationalism' resolved any conflict in world: P Chidambaram on Article 370 abrogation

Chidambaram cited former civil servant Shah Faesal's comments on the issue to hit out at the government.

Published: 08th August 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Thursday attacked the government over its actions on Jammu and Kashmir, asking if "muscular nationalism" has resolved any conflict in the world.

The Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two union territories.

Chidambaram also cited former civil servant Shah Faesal's comments on the issue to hit out at the government. "Shah Faesal came first in the Civil Services Examination and joined the IAS. He has called the government's actions on J&K as 'the biggest betrayal'," Chidambaram said in one of a series of tweets.

If Shah Faesal thinks so, imagine what millions of ordinary people of J&K think, he said. "Has 'muscular nationalism' resolved any conflict anywhere in the world?" Chidambaram asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Faesal P Chidambaram Article 370 Article 35A Kashmir resolution Muscular nationalism
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp