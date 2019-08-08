Home Nation

High alert issued in parts of Goa after IMD warning, fishermen asked not to venture in sea

Several villages in the state's Bardez, Pernem and Bicholim Talukas in North Goa continue to reel under floods, CM Pramod Sawant said and added that high alert has been issued.

Published: 08th August 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

rain, monsoon

Representational image. ( Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By ANI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that a high alert has been issued on the coast, banning people from venturing in the sea.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that "moderate rainfall spells are most likely to affect most places over North Goa and South Goa districts during the next 3 hours."

"A few places over North Goa and South Goa districts are very likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall spells during this period," IMD stated.

Several villages in the state's Bardez, Pernem and Bicholim Talukas in North Goa continue to reel under floods, Sawant said and added that high alert has been issued.

Heavy rains trigger widespread destruction and flooding in Kerala: Flights diverted, Munnar inundated, four dead

"The villages in Bardez, Pernem and Bicholim are flooded after water from Tillari Irrigation Project was released due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Maharashtra," Sawant told ANI.

Sawant today also urged industrialists and people of Goa to contribute liberally to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state government carry out relief and rehabilitation work due to damage caused by the sustained onslaught of monsoons.

Minister for Ports Michael Lobo announced in the state Assembly today that he will donate three months salary of Rs 5 lakh to the CM relief fund to provide relief to those affected due to floods. He also urges his colleagues to donate to the CM relief fund.

