Karan Singh refuses to toe Congress line, welcomes Union Territory status for Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Disagreeing with the Congress stand on Article 370 and reorganisation of J&K, veteran party leader and son of Maharaja Hari Singh of J&K, Dr Karan Singh said he does not agree with a blanket condemnation of these developments and there are several positive points.

Breaking his silence, Singh who was J&K Sadar-i-Riyasat and first governor, said that the unusually fast decisions in Parliament by centre took everyone by surprise. He joins a long list of Congress leaders who have supported the government move. He refrained from making any direct reference to Article 370 in his statement.

“The drastic measure appears to enjoy overwhelming support of Parliament as well as around the country, including Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh. Personally, I do not agree with a blanket condemnation of these developments. There are several positive points,” he said in statement. Welcoming scrapping of 35A, he said gender discrimination in it was needed to be addressed as also the long-awaited enfranchisement of lakhs of West Pakistan refugees and reservations for STs which will be welcomed.

“There will also be a fresh delimitation which, for the first time will ensure a fresh division of political power between the Jammu and Kashmir division. Ladakh’s emergence as a UT is to be welcomed. In fact I had suggested this as far back as 1965 when I was still Sadar-i-Riyasat of J&K when I had publicly proposed reorganisation of the state,” he added.

Stressing on continuation of political dialogue in Kashmir, Singh said: “It is unfair to dismiss the two main regional parties as being anti-national. Their workers have over the years made heavy sacrifices, and besides both of them have been allies of national parties.”