Nation

PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm on abrogation of Article 370

The address comes days ahead of the Prime Minister's annual Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Published: 08th August 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi at the BJP manifesto release event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday over the government's decision to alter the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He is likely to outline the government's vision on Jammu and Kashmir, and how it plans to bring about development to the now Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Earlier All India Radio tweeted that the address would be at 4 pm.

The government has planned to rope in big investors into the state, fast track the Srinagar Metro and involve people in the development process, all of which officials say were earlier being hampered by Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today.

With the separatists and pro-independence sympathisers under lockdown, the NDA government plans to roll out big-time development in the two border Union Territories.

Pakistan, which has been insisting on terming Kashmir as a disputed international issue and has expelled the Indian envoy in Islamabad, could find mention in the Prime Minister's speech.

The Prime Minister's speech comes ahead of his August 15 Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, where he spells out his vision for the nation.

TAGS
PM Modi All India Radio article 370 abrogation
