Scorpion remark: Delhi court reserves order on framing of charges against Tharoor

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday reserved order on whether to frame defamation and other charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on a complaint over his alleged 'scorpion' remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, after hearing arguments from Tharoor's counsel and senior advocate Salman Khurshid, said he will pass order on August 27.

During the arguments on Wednesday, the counsel said that the complaint was not maintainable.

He said Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who has filed the complaint, was not an aggrieved party since the remarks were made against the Prime Minister.

The court had on June 7 granted bail to Tharoor on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 after he appeared before it and moved bail application.

The court was hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed against Tharoor by Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who had said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.