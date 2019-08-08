Home Nation

Shiv Sena wants reservation for Bengalis in Bengal

Shiv Sena also sought a minimum 85 per cent reservation for domicile candidates born of domicile parents in all technical courses namely medical and engineering in the state.

Published: 08th August 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Shiv Sena, an NDA constituent, Wednesday demanded that both the TMC government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre look into reservation for Bengalis in West Bengal to stop outsiders from taking over the jobs.

The party demanded a minimum 85 per cent job reservation for domicile West Bengal residents in public as well as in the private sector.

It took out a rally from Sealdah station to Dorina Crossing in the heart of the city during the day in support of the demand.

"We are apprehensive that outsiders might take over the jobs and other benefits depriving the domiciled Bengalis," Shiv Sena state general secretary Ashok Sarkar said.

Shiv Sena also sought a minimum 85 per cent reservation for domicile candidates born of domicile parents in all technical courses namely medical and engineering in the state.

"We also demand 85 per cent reservation in all government as well as private sector tenders, contracts and vendor licences for companies and institutions owned by domicile Bengalis," Sarkar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengalis reservation Shiv Sena
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp