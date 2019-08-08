Home Nation

Sunny Deol's Lok Sabha attendance unimpressive, skipped 28 days of Parliament

According to Lok Sabha's attendance record, Deol attended parliament for five continuous days soon after the resumption of the monsoon session but then gave it a miss for the next whole week.

Published: 08th August 2019 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol

Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament of Gurdaspur Sunny Deol (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol failed to impress with his attendance record in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha by not attending the house for 28 days.

According to Lok Sabha's attendance record, Deol attended parliament for five continuous days soon after the resumption of the monsoon session but then gave it a miss for the next whole week.

In total, the Gurdaspur lawmaker attended nine sittings of Parliament while giving a miss to Lok Sabha for 28 days out of a total of 37 days that the house functioned, including the extended session.

In his debut election, Deol had defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

He had joined the BJP on April 23, this year.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won this seat after fielding actor Vinod Khanna. After Khanna's demise in April 2017 by-polls were held and the seat went to Congress' Jakhar.

Deol is the third member of his family to join politics. Earlier in 2004, his father Dharmendra had also won the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP and his wife Hema Malini won Uttar Pradesh's Mathura seat for the party for a second consecutive term in the national elections. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunny Deol Lok Sabha Lok Sabha attendance
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp