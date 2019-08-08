Home Nation

Woman's nose allegedly chopped off after refusing to withdraw triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh

According to the woman's mother Sharifun Nisha, her daughter was beaten up by her in-laws.

For representational purposes

By IANS

SITAPUR: A woman here in Uttar Pradesh has alleged her nose was chopped off by her in-laws after she refused to withdraw a case of triple talaq. The woman's husband had gave her triple talaq over the phone after which her mother filed a complaint against him, a police official said.

"Both the families were called and a counselling attempt was made. But when the matter was not resolved, we filed the case under relevant sections of the triple talaq act," the official said. However, the woman's in-laws have said that she had a sharp weapon which she used to cut off her own nose. "She also hit me with stone," the woman's brother-in-law said.

According to the woman's mother Sharifun Nisha, her daughter was beaten up by her in-laws. "I went to the police station to file a triple talaq complaint of my daughter. Her in-laws threatened her after she did not withdraw the case. They beat her up," she said.

The Parliament has recently passed Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 that criminalises instant triple talaq.

