Home Nation

26 gates of Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river opened in Gujarat

Deputy CM Nitin Patel Patel said the Narmada Control Authority has given permission to fill the dam only up to 131 meters.

Published: 09th August 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam

A view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Over two years after the installation of gates on the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river, 26 of its total 30 gates were opened on Friday morning following heavy inflow of water from upstream, the Gujarat government said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel reached the dam, located near Kevadiya in Narmada district, early Friday morning to witness the historic occasion.

Prior to the installation of gates, the height of the dam was 121.92 meters. In 2017, when the gates were installed, the height of the dam rose to 138. 72 meters.

In March 2017, the state government had informed the Legislative Assembly that the work of installing all the 30 gates on the Sardar Sarovar Dam was completed.

In June that year, the state got permission from the Centre to shut the gates of this dam.

Patel said the Narmada Control Authority has, however, given permission to fill the dam only up to 131 meters.

The state government needs to take a separate approval to fill the dam to the brim, he added.

Due to the huge inflow of water from Madhya Pradesh, the dam's water storage touched the height of 131.5 meters during midnight, following which, 26 gates were opened in the morning in the presence of Rupani and Patel, the state government said in a release.

"It is for the first time the water storage has touched the height of 131.5 meters. That is why we have opened the gates. Gujarat has proved its engineering prowess by filling the dam up to this level. Apart from the release of water into the river, we are also releasing it in the main canal," Rupani told reporters at Kevadiya.

He added that the administration has been alerted and asked to take precautionary steps in view of the release of water in the Narmada river downstream.

Rupani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given permission to raise the height of the dam in 2014.

The current storage of water in the dam is 75. 99 per cent of its total storage capacity. Several parts of the state are being lashed by heavy rains since the last two days.

In a release, the government said that 18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 11 teams of the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed at different locations to help the people.

At present, 154 roads in Chhota Udepur and Tapi districts were shut due to heavy water-logging.

The State Emergency Operation Centre is in touch with all the districts and keeping a close watch on the situation, the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat flood Narmada river Sardar Sarovar Dam
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp