Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, under observation; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh visit him

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS here on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, and is "haemodynamically stable".

He is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

The AIIMS, in a statement, said, "Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable."

Hemodynamically stable means the patient has a stable heart pump and the blood circulation is good.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president J P Nadda and Sharad Yadav visited the hospital to enquire about Jaitley's health.

BJP leaders Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Sudhanshu Trivedi, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and yoga proponent Ramdev also visited the former Union minister at AIIMS.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital around 10 am, hospital sources said.

"He is under observation in the ICU. A team of doctors, including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists, is monitoring his condition," one of the sources said.

In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley had been an important part in Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure as prime minister.

He held finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections presumably because of his ill-health.

He had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

