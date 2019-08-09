Assam Governor, CM congratulate Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Bhupen Hazarika

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Thursday congratulated family of Dr Bhupen Hazarika on receiving Bharat Ratna for the bard of the Brahmaputra posthumously from the President on Thursday.

In a statement here, Mukhi said that Hazarikas contribution to the cultural field of Assam and the country in general is monumental.

Honouring him with the coveted Bharat Ratna is a fitting recognition to his sagacious and multi-faceted role.

He also thanked the central government for choosing Dr Bhupen Hazarika for the honour.

Sonowal said conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr Bhupen Hazarika (posthumously) is a matter of great joy and pride for the people of Assam.

In a statement here, Sonowal said, "this momentous act of the government of India inspires the Assamese people living in India and abroad. This step has fulfilled a long pending demand and aspiration of the people of Assam."

Expressing his views on the presentation of the country's highest civilian award to Dr Hazarika in New Delhi, Sonowal said the Bard of Bramhaputra had a multifaceted personality who set new benchmark in the realm of Indian art and culture.

"The bohemian artist worked with humanitarian sensibilities to foster goodwill and amity in society. His songs reflected the voice of the voiceless", he said.

Sonowal also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for conferring the Bharat Ratna on the legendary singer.

Further, Sonowal called upon the people of Assam to follow the ideals espoused by Dr Hazarika and to put their energies for building a resurgent Assam.

Chief Minister Sonowal also congratulated and extended his good wishes to the Maestro's US-based son Tez Hazarika, who received the award and other family members of Dr Bhupen Hazarika on the auspicious occasion.