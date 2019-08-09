Auto driver held after tourist makes threat call from his phone

By IANS

MATHURA: An autorickshaw driver has been arrested in Mathura after his mobile phone was allegedly used by a tourist to make calls threatening to blow up temples here.

The mobile phone was used by the tourist to make a bomb threat call to blow up the Prem Mandir in Vrindavan and Krishna Janamasthan Temple in Mathura.

The call was made on Thursday at around 3:00 pm.

ASP (Crime) Gyanendra Singh, said, "We got hold of Munna, the auto driver, through surveillance. He said he was taking a tourist who asked for his cell phone to make a call. The tourist later fled with his phone and then made these threat calls. Seven teams have been formed to arrest the culprit."

The ASP said that the unknown tourist fled with the autorickshaw driver's phone on August 6.

"The person has even made calls to other places," he added.