Cupid strikes cop and gangster in UP court, couple vanish after wedding 

Payal, the cop, initially met Rahul Tharasana, 30, the gangster, at a court where he was brought in connection with hearing in a murder case.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A unique love story blossomed on the premises of a court in Greater Noida where Cupid struck a lady cop and a dreaded gangster who had been behind bars during hearings in various cases lodged against him.  

It did not stop here but the saga of their love, rare to find even in fiction, culminated in their marriage.

Payal, the cop, initially met Rahul Tharasana (30), the gangster, at a court where he was brought in connection with hearing in one of the cases. 

The case pertained to the murder of a businessman Manmohan Goyal for which the gangster, was held as the main accused on May 9, 2014. Moreover, Rahul was involved in over a dozen cases of loot and murder in the area.

The sources claimed that Payal, the constable, met Rahul at the Surajpur court while she was posted there. Thereafter, she continued to meet the accused whenever he was brought to the court as an undertrial for hearing. 

According to police sources, Payal remained in touch with Rahul "even as he continued to be in and out of jail" in connection with crimes he had allegedly committed.

Over the years, their love blossomed. The sources claimed that recently Rahul reportedly shared some photographs on social media where he and Payal are seen dressed up as bride and groom in a mandap. They were their wedding photos as they allegedly tied the nuptial knot, which apparently took place at an undisclosed location. Even the date of the wedding is not know.

On the other hand, Payal's bosses are clueless about the wedding. At the time of her wedding, she was posted at the Gautam Buddh Nagar police station.

Officers at this police station said that they were not aware of her current whereabouts.

"We are verifying where this woman is posted. Action is likely against her," SP (rural) Ranvijay Singh.

Meanwhile, responding to reports on the woman constable, Senior Superintendent of Police, Noida, has issued a statement saying the department is trying to verify who the woman is.

Even now, the couple is based at some undisclosed location so as to avert any ugly situation given the shady past of Rahul Thasrana. Sources claim that while Payal makes occasional visits to her in-laws at Thasrana village, her husband has been elusive from the scene.

Apparently Rahul is part of the Anil Dujana gang. Sources say that crime records show Rahul stepped into the dark alley of crime in 2008. This jail bird had even surrendered in July 2017 in a case of illegally possessing arms and he was jailed again.

