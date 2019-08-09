Defence minister Rajnath Singh clears proposals to enhance maritime security

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chairing the first Defence Acquisition Council meeting on Thursday after taking charge as defence minister in the new Modi government, Rajnath Singh on Thursday cleared projects aimed at adding strength to India’s maritime security.

The minister granted approval for procurement of indigenous Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (NGMMCB) for the Indian Navy.

The SDR communication system has been indigenously designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) and Weapons Electronics System Engineering Establishment (WESEE). It will enable information sharing, collaboration and situational awareness through high-speed data and secure voice communication without being jammed by the enemy.

The NGMMCB will be fitted with supersonic BrahMos surface-to-surface cruise missiles and will be deployed along the coast. It has been developed and manufactured in India by Indo-Russia Joint Venture Company, BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited.

Both the indigenously developed systems are of the latest generation and will give a fillip to Make-in-India initiative, the government believes.